Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,866 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 115,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VST opened at $17.72 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vistra from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.89.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

