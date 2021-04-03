Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,950 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Eldorado Gold worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CSFB set a $13.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.