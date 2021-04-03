Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 712,159 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 95,739 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of IAMGOLD worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,447 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,223 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IAG shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CSFB reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

NYSE IAG opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $347.50 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. Research analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

