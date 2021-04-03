Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000.

Get Pioneer High Income Trust alerts:

Shares of PHT opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $9.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th.

Pioneer High Income Trust Profile

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.