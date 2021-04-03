Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New $2.79 Million Investment in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $1,990,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,525,000 after purchasing an additional 44,585 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Natera by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist began coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Shares of NTRA opened at $102.92 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $110,744.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 436,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,525,908.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $486,506.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,451.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,496 shares of company stock worth $15,363,719 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

