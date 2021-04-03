Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 2,635 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $1,041,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $135,658,000 after purchasing an additional 53,555 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth $1,236,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total transaction of $142,742.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,408 shares of company stock worth $1,227,928 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.64.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $269.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.42 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.91 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.