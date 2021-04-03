Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 8,483 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 169.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in IDEX by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,005,000 after buying an additional 186,357 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,181,000 after buying an additional 180,903 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in IDEX by 6,462.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after buying an additional 110,707 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in IDEX by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 206,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after buying an additional 110,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in IDEX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,078,000 after buying an additional 104,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.40.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $212.25 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $132.68 and a 12 month high of $212.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.69 and a 200 day moving average of $193.26.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

