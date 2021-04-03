Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 70.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,704,000 after purchasing an additional 21,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 60.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,061 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 454,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,481,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 225,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,532,000 after buying an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,294,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $431.82 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.38 and a 52 week high of $479.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 94.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.50.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

