Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 14.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 493.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $295.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $129.52 and a one year high of $333.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 258.80 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.48 and its 200 day moving average is $270.11.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. New Street Research downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

