Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,486 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,311,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,947,000 after purchasing an additional 478,279 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,554,000 after purchasing an additional 186,213 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,453,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,600,000 after acquiring an additional 96,339 shares during the period.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. Also, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $1,117,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,908,128.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,307,304 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

RARE opened at $113.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.84 and a 200 day moving average of $124.25. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

