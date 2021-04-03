Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 11,024 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,024 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after buying an additional 169,475 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 203,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $422,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,767,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $154.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $158.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.37.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BR. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

In other news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

