Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 23,009 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,009 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 890,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 334,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 54,504 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 34,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth $166,000.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHK opened at $15.74 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $16.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.