Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 236,765 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 236,765 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 101,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SHO. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SHO opened at $12.71 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

