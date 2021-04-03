Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 32,698 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,698 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. Creative Planning lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,984.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 930,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 885,815 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 756,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,455,000 after acquiring an additional 282,796 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 409,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 192,424 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,616,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $20.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

In related news, Director Ann B. Lane acquired 10,000 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,890 shares in the company, valued at $323,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

