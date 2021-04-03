Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes $2.71 Million Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVAX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

NVAX stock opened at $185.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.78. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The business had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $540,599.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $656,133.38. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,198 shares of company stock worth $15,333,050. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

