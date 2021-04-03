Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.11% of United Community Banks worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in United Community Banks by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 21.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in United Community Banks by 5.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in United Community Banks by 9.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Shares of UCBI opened at $34.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.26.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.29 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,223,785.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at $733,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.