Guider Price Tops $0.0003 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 107.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, Guider has traded up 185.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Guider token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Guider has a market cap of $70,062.84 and $1,667.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Guider

GDR is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

