Gulden (NLG) Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $7.19 million and $53,415.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gulden has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.96 or 0.00346847 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000822 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 540,066,453 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

