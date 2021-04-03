GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.63

Shares of GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.63 and traded as low as $6.97. GWG shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 22,213 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $234.64 million, a P/E ratio of 59.09 and a beta of -0.14.

Get GWG alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWGH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GWG by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 69,342 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in GWG by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in GWG by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 4.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for GWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.