HackenAI 1-Day Volume Tops $42,302.00 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HackenAI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00072822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.52 or 0.00326359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.69 or 0.00763505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00090105 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00026826 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001555 BTC.

HackenAI Profile

HackenAI launched on April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling HackenAI

