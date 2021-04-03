Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,324 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 13,890 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth about $589,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,140.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245,437 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 11.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,453,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,609,000 after acquiring an additional 351,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,833 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,261 shares of company stock valued at $265,935 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.96.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

