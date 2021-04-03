Handshake (HNS) Price Hits $0.65 on Major Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Handshake has traded up 74.1% against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $237.66 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,243.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,041.30 or 0.03504796 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $200.69 or 0.00344582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $553.72 or 0.00950707 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.45 or 0.00436874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.06 or 0.00388126 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.25 or 0.00307761 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00024072 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 366,767,670 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

