Handshake Trading 96.1% Higher This Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001066 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Handshake has traded up 96.1% against the dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $233.50 million and $1.91 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,761.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,115.79 or 0.03540413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.65 or 0.00359180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.31 or 0.00979422 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.50 or 0.00432560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $243.42 or 0.00407328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.17 or 0.00289776 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00025268 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 366,591,844 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.