Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,694,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,627,813.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,822,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12,863.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 800,094 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,900,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,527,000 after purchasing an additional 711,929 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,266,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 677,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,948,000 after purchasing an additional 324,122 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.