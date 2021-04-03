HAPI Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.79 Million (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. HAPI has a total market capitalization of $13.79 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for about $175.04 or 0.00300226 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HAPI has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HAPI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00076292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.75 or 0.00327160 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.17 or 0.00778977 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00090419 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00027626 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00016667 BTC.

HAPI Coin Profile

HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HAPI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HAPI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.