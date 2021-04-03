HAPI Reaches Market Cap of $12.06 Million (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. HAPI has a market capitalization of $12.06 million and $3.04 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HAPI coin can now be bought for about $153.07 or 0.00255922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HAPI has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00075022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.52 or 0.00291792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00094211 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $457.14 or 0.00764332 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028375 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00015293 BTC.

HAPI Coin Profile

HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

