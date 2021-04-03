HARD Protocol Trading 17.6% Higher Over Last Week (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, HARD Protocol has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $118.57 million and approximately $12.08 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.32 or 0.00003899 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00074915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.16 or 0.00288956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00093314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.44 or 0.00752670 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028062 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00015521 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

HARD Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

