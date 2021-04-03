Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620,136 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,580 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 8.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,316 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 93,682 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,348 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HMY opened at $4.87 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0727 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

