Harmony Market Capitalization Achieves $1.59 Billion (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Harmony coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and approximately $161.02 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00053269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.40 or 0.00675396 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00070418 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00027636 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

ONE is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,982,332,542 coins and its circulating supply is 9,389,376,542 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars.

