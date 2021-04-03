Hashgard Price Up 213% Over Last Week (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Hashgard coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded up 213% against the US dollar. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $8.66 million and approximately $576,285.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00052254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.70 or 0.00673333 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00027201 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

