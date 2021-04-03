Hashgard Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.38 Million (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Hashgard coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $9.38 million and approximately $744,424.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hashgard has traded up 223.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00054023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00020771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.79 or 0.00681193 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00071169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00027979 BTC.

Hashgard Coin Profile

GARD is a coin. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

