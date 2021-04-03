Hathor (HTR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.49 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Hathor has a market capitalization of $254.84 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00002434 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hathor has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00077289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.48 or 0.00330676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006510 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $454.41 or 0.00784731 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00091456 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00027902 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00016463 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

