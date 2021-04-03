Haven Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $1.52 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $14.80 or 0.00024916 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 3% against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $209.87 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,416.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,093.08 or 0.03522702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.58 or 0.00352735 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.51 or 0.00961868 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.70 or 0.00438766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.13 or 0.00388991 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.87 or 0.00285891 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00024753 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,176,271 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

