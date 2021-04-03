HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,374 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,165 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDB opened at $77.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.18. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

