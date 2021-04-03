Head to Head Analysis: Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Bilibili alerts:

This table compares Bilibili and Perspecta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -25.28% -30.90% -12.85% Perspecta -16.16% 23.57% 5.97%

Bilibili has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perspecta has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bilibili and Perspecta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $973.59 million 37.97 -$185.15 million ($0.57) -196.46 Perspecta $4.50 billion 1.04 -$676.00 million $2.05 14.18

Bilibili has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perspecta. Bilibili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perspecta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.1% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Perspecta shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Perspecta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bilibili and Perspecta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 3 8 0 2.73 Perspecta 0 5 0 0 2.00

Bilibili presently has a consensus price target of $58.65, suggesting a potential downside of 47.62%. Perspecta has a consensus price target of $26.45, suggesting a potential downside of 9.01%. Given Perspecta’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perspecta is more favorable than Bilibili.

Summary

Perspecta beats Bilibili on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities. It also provides cybersecurity solutions that predict attacks, respond to threats, ensure compliance, and protect data, applications, and infrastructure and endpoints. In addition, the company offers cloud computing and infrastructure services that enable customers maximize their private cloud, public cloud, and legacy infrastructure to transform, optimize, and secure their hybrid environments; and digital strategy and transformation services. Further, it provides digital workplace environment to enable government organizations, including secure devices, productivity and collaboration tools, and workplace support; integrated solutions; identification and authentication validation to government organizations through investigative and risk mitigation services, as well as enables to government identify and eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse through integrated data analysis, medical claims review, and investigation services. Additionally, the company enables customers design, manage, and integrate systems throughout the project life cycle. Perspecta Inc. is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.