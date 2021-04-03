Head-To-Head Comparison: First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) vs. First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of First Foundation shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of First Foundation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares First Business Financial Services and First Foundation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Business Financial Services 13.73% 8.46% 0.71% First Foundation 25.59% 12.10% 1.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Business Financial Services and First Foundation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Business Financial Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 First Foundation 0 0 3 0 3.00

First Business Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $24.67, suggesting a potential downside of 1.84%. First Foundation has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.37%. Given First Foundation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Foundation is more favorable than First Business Financial Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Business Financial Services and First Foundation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Business Financial Services $109.23 million 1.99 $23.32 million $2.68 9.38 First Foundation $290.54 million 3.64 $56.24 million $1.25 18.94

First Foundation has higher revenue and earnings than First Business Financial Services. First Business Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Foundation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

First Business Financial Services has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Foundation has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. First Business Financial Services pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Foundation pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Foundation has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Business Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

First Foundation beats First Business Financial Services on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards. It also provides loan products, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, small business administration loans, and direct financing leases, as well as consumer and other loans comprising home equity, first and second mortgage, and other personal loans for professional and executive clients. The company offers commercial lending, asset-based lending, equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, vendor financing, floorplan financing, treasury management services, and company retirement plans; trust and estate administration, financial planning, investment management, and private banking services; and investment portfolio administrative, asset-liability management, and asset-liability management process validation services for other financial institutions. First Business Financial Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. It also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, the company offers investment management and financial planning services; treasury management services; advisory and coordination services in the areas of estate planning, retirement planning, and charitable and business ownership issues; and financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services. Further, it provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. The company operates through a network of 20 branch offices and 2 loan production offices in California, Nevada, and Hawaii. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

