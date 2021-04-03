Head to Head Survey: Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Curis and Compugen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis 0 0 5 0 3.00 Compugen 0 0 7 0 3.00

Curis currently has a consensus price target of $14.60, suggesting a potential upside of 23.21%. Compugen has a consensus price target of $20.71, suggesting a potential upside of 135.93%. Given Compugen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Compugen is more favorable than Curis.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.7% of Curis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Compugen shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Curis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Compugen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Curis and Compugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis -279.33% N/A -81.32% Compugen N/A -26.98% -23.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Curis and Compugen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis $10.00 million 108.44 -$32.14 million ($0.86) -13.78 Compugen $17.80 million 33.75 -$27.34 million ($0.43) -20.42

Compugen has higher revenue and earnings than Curis. Compugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Curis has a beta of 3.29, meaning that its share price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compugen has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Compugen beats Curis on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors. The company's products in pipeline include CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; and CA-327, a pre-investigational new drug stage oncology drug candidate. It has collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway inhibitor for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and DarwinHealth, Inc. to characterize biomarkers and tumor subtype alignments to identify therapeutic opportunities. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT. Its therapeutic pipeline also includes early-stage immuno-oncology programs focused primarily on myeloid targets. The company has collaboration agreement with Bayer Pharma AG for the research, development, and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for antibody-based therapeutics against the company's immune checkpoint regulators; Bristol-Myers Squibb to evaluate the safety and tolerability of COM701 in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in patients with advanced solid tumors; and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine to evaluate novel T cell and myeloid checkpoint targets. It has license agreement with AstraZeneca for the development of bi-specific and multi-specific immuno-oncology antibody products. Compugen Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

