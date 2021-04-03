Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $33.12.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.