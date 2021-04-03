HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.50 Million

Analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will announce sales of $59.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.70 million. HealthStream posted sales of $61.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $246.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $244.50 million to $247.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $263.31 million, with estimates ranging from $254.30 million to $268.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on HSTM shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in HealthStream by 17.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in HealthStream by 24.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in HealthStream by 36.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 92,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in HealthStream by 52.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $709.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. HealthStream has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $26.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79.

HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

