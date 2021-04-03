HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Tops $1.74 on Exchanges

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00002946 BTC on exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $606.10 million and $73,981.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002225 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00034965 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001278 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00010034 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020591 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000573 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.