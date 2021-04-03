Hegic 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.33 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Hegic has a market capitalization of $102.54 million and $2.33 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hegic token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00073605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.92 or 0.00297330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00090281 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $435.11 or 0.00743844 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00027409 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00015726 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,355,246 tokens. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co

Hegic Token Trading

