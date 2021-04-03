Helex (HLX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7,156.00

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded down 55.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Helex has a market cap of $37,610.82 and approximately $7,156.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Helex has traded down 60.1% against the US dollar. One Helex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Helex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00051482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.99 or 0.00669944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00069456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00027437 BTC.

Helex Profile

Helex (CRYPTO:HLX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helex is helex.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

Helex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.