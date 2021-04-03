HelloGold One Day Volume Hits $1,413.00 (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, HelloGold has traded up 55.5% against the dollar. One HelloGold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HelloGold has a total market cap of $508,048.37 and approximately $1,413.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00051821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.87 or 0.00674010 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00069399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00027728 BTC.

HelloGold Token Profile

HelloGold is a token. It launched on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io . HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold

Buying and Selling HelloGold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars.

