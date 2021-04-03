Helpico Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $221.00 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 363.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Helpico has a market cap of $2,273.06 and approximately $221.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helpico coin can currently be bought for about $0.0962 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helpico has traded up 489% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00071934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.56 or 0.00317047 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.24 or 0.00758282 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00088891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00026937 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Helpico Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

