HempCoin Price Reaches $0.0121 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $2,857.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,841.97 or 0.99968676 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00036143 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00093085 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001170 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001721 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,304,092 coins and its circulating supply is 261,168,942 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

