Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,989 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Henry Schein worth $38,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $10,319,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,172,000 after purchasing an additional 79,443 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 609,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,764,000 after purchasing an additional 372,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 961,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.95 and a 1 year high of $74.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.63.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

