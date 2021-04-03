Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading Down 7.5% This Week

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Hermez Network has a market cap of $30.10 million and $1.02 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.40 or 0.00010814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00074542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.87 or 0.00298676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00090913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $442.64 or 0.00747485 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00027322 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00015158 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io

Hermez Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

