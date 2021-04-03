HeroNode (HER) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 46.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One HeroNode coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HeroNode has traded down 45.6% against the US dollar. HeroNode has a total market cap of $205,341.29 and $94.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00051944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.64 or 0.00672547 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00069586 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00028092 BTC.

HeroNode Coin Profile

HeroNode (CRYPTO:HER) is a coin. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

