Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on HXGBY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

HXGBY opened at $94.39 on Friday. Hexagon AB has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.14 and its 200-day moving average is $84.20.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

