Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,102 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.76% of Hibbett Sports worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 448.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,782,000.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,197,765.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,349.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $448,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,074 shares of company stock worth $3,826,399. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of HIBB opened at $69.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.73. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $78.32. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.42 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

